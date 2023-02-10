The Pony Hide Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10525483 · Last edited 10 February 2023 – 16:39:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello Mare Murderers. Here's this week's update. As usual, if you try to continue a game saved in Early Access 0.7, more than likely it'll crash - so start a new game once you've updated!

And this time we have:

Bugfix: After visiting the church the prayers would remain on screen then crash the game.

Feature: Houses have been improved again and one more house model added for a total of four.

Feature: House textures are cleaner and brighter to make this look more like a cartoon world.

Feature: Snow texture likewise.

Feature: Street lights are now dynamically lit and there's more of them. They also have a new model.

Feature: The church now has dynamic lighting and a new model. If the Preacher dies, the lights go out.

Feature: When you obtain a mark, instead of a flat sprite it's now a tasty piece of pony hide with a fur texture effect.

Feature: The cloak also makes use of the fur texture effect, giving your collected cutie marks some thickness on top of the material.

Feature: Once the Spy's house has been burned thanks to either you or the Preacher, their house becomes a pile of rubble.

Gameplay: Drawing 'The Sun' now has a visible effect on the town screen at night, giving a reason why the Lookout cannot work...