Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - 1.2.44 - Patch Notes

We're releasing a new update for Battlesector. As per usual, please let us know what you think of the list of changes. Your feedback is essential to keep improving the game.

The team is currently hard at work. We'll have news about new content soon.

Changes since 1.2.43

Changes

Steamdeck support. We’ve made a number of changes to improve the experience when playing on Steam Deck. The game will default to gamepad controls when starting on Steam Deck, fonts should be more readable, the on-screen keyboard should display when required and better v-sync handling for smoother play. Added support for gamepad controls in some PC-only multiplayer UIs such as tournaments.

Added support for chat messages in asynchronous multiplayer matches

Refactored the system that manages multiplayer turn data exchange to prevent most desyncs

Enabled V-sync when running on PS5, Xbox One X or Xbox Series X

Balancing

Hunter-killer Missile:

Changed damage type from tile (all models) to splash (9 models) with 80% falloff

Increased damage for the base level to 120 (100)

Adepta Sororitas HQ Commands:

Swapped the CP costs for Spirit of the Emperor and Divine Guidance

Penitent Engine:

Increased attacks to 2 (1)

Changed damage to 70 (100)

Smokescreen:

Reduced evasion bonus to +15/+25 (+20/+30)

Hospitaller:

Increased evasion to 15

Medicus:

Increased heal amount to +50/+70 (+30/+60)

Retributor Heavy Flamers:

Reduced damage to 4 (5)

Increased cost to 50 (30)

Transport

Embark and Disembark actions now cost 2MP each.

Devotion

Changed the bonus momentum gained to be based on the percentage of health the unit losses from attacks, rather than HP lost. This means that units with larger health pools will gain bonus momentum at a slower rate.

Adjusted 'Devotion' Momentum Per % HP damage to 0.6 (i.e. gain 0.6 Momentum for each 1% of health lost)

Bug Fixes