Patch 1.7.9 for February 10th 2023

-Added more to the world
-Swapped some rooms around
-Fixed a few bugs
-Adjusted some coordinate positioning
-Adjusted some layering
-Adjusted some logic
-Added aesthetics and overall polish
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Added more to the world
-Swapped some rooms around
-Fixed a few bugs
-Adjusted some coordinate positioning
-Adjusted some layering
-Adjusted some logic
-Added aesthetics and overall polish
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update