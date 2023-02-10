 Skip to content

Victim update for 10 February 2023

Patch 1.7.9 for February 10th 2023

Patch 1.7.9 for February 10th 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added more to the world

-Swapped some rooms around

-Fixed a few bugs

-Adjusted some coordinate positioning

-Adjusted some layering

-Adjusted some logic

-Added aesthetics and overall polish

