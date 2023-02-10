 Skip to content

汐留TrainSimulator update for 10 February 2023

Bug Fixed for Europian and Russian Windows and Added a NEW diagram!

10 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Critical bug fix

We have fixed a bug that caused this game to never finish loading on Windows running in some languages. Specifically, we apologize for the inconvenience to those in European and Russian regional languages. (English is fine, apparently.) The game seems to have worked correctly in the environment of BaJIbkupu9I who found the problem, and I have also executed the game after switching Windows to the language that caused the problem, so this serious bug is probably fixed.

Addition of new features

We have added a number of features, mainly those requested. We have added features that would be useful, such as a save button on the menu screen to ensure that settings can be saved in place, and a volume control knob.

Added new diagrams

To celebrate our first middlle size update, we have added a new express train schedule. This is the morning rush train. It may catch up to the train in front of it, and simply running fast does not work when driving. You need to be creative in your driving. We hope you will enjoy the morning rush trains, which are probably rare in Steam simulators so far.
*We will continue to add more diagrams in this way, so please enjoy them.

In addition, we have expanded English display support and made minor corrections and fixes.

Changed files in this update

