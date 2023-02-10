 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 10 February 2023

Newly added game difficulty selection and zombie types

Share · View all patches · Build 10525181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added:
  • Added the function of game difficulty selection, the difficulty is divided into: casual-normal-skilled-nightmare-random
  • New types of zombies have been added. Currently, the types of zombies are divided into: ordinary zombies, fat zombies, and roaring zombies
  • Added the function of entering cheat codes
  • Added fully automatic and semi-automatic UI prompts in the game
  • Added the sound effect of the map reverberation in the back room
Tweaks and fixes:
  • Adjusted the upper limit of the player's automatic blood recovery to 30%
  • Adjusted the operation sequence of starting the game on the main interface, changing it to first select the map, then select the character, and finally select the weapon
  • Adjusted that the dead body of the zombie can be pushed by the player
  • Fixed the issue where the player would enter the invincible state when being attacked by zombies QTE in the old alley and attacked by Qing Dynasty zombies
  • Fixed the problem that the two hats of male characters in custom clothing would overlap
  • Fixed the problem that if the zombie is facing away from the player during melee combat, the attack direction will be incorrect

Thank you for your continued support. Let i know in the comments section if you have any suggestions or bugs

Changed files in this update

死寂 Content Depot 1727651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link