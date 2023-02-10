Newly added game difficulty selection and zombie types

Added:

Added the function of game difficulty selection, the difficulty is divided into: casual-normal-skilled-nightmare-random

New types of zombies have been added. Currently, the types of zombies are divided into: ordinary zombies, fat zombies, and roaring zombies

Added the function of entering cheat codes

Added fully automatic and semi-automatic UI prompts in the game

Added the sound effect of the map reverberation in the back room

Tweaks and fixes:

Adjusted the upper limit of the player's automatic blood recovery to 30%

Adjusted the operation sequence of starting the game on the main interface, changing it to first select the map, then select the character, and finally select the weapon

Adjusted that the dead body of the zombie can be pushed by the player

Fixed the issue where the player would enter the invincible state when being attacked by zombies QTE in the old alley and attacked by Qing Dynasty zombies

Fixed the problem that the two hats of male characters in custom clothing would overlap

Fixed the problem that if the zombie is facing away from the player during melee combat, the attack direction will be incorrect

Thank you for your continued support. Let i know in the comments section if you have any suggestions or bugs