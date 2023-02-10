Newly added game difficulty selection and zombie types

Added:
- Added the function of game difficulty selection, the difficulty is divided into: casual-normal-skilled-nightmare-random
- New types of zombies have been added. Currently, the types of zombies are divided into: ordinary zombies, fat zombies, and roaring zombies
- Added the function of entering cheat codes
- Added fully automatic and semi-automatic UI prompts in the game
- Added the sound effect of the map reverberation in the back room
Tweaks and fixes:
- Adjusted the upper limit of the player's automatic blood recovery to 30%
- Adjusted the operation sequence of starting the game on the main interface, changing it to first select the map, then select the character, and finally select the weapon
- Adjusted that the dead body of the zombie can be pushed by the player
- Fixed the issue where the player would enter the invincible state when being attacked by zombies QTE in the old alley and attacked by Qing Dynasty zombies
- Fixed the problem that the two hats of male characters in custom clothing would overlap
- Fixed the problem that if the zombie is facing away from the player during melee combat, the attack direction will be incorrect
Thank you for your continued support. Let i know in the comments section if you have any suggestions or bugs
