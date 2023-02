This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi, Renovators!

Kuba and Matylda are here again to present some gameplay bits from our upcoming game. This time the contents of the stream are focused mainly on design and decoration, as this is an essential feature of Hotel Renovator.

Remember that you can pre-purchase Hotel Renovator on Steam and gain an exclusive Palace Furniture Set DLC!

The stream starts at 16:00 CET

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1214470