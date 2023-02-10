 Skip to content

The Simulacrum update for 10 February 2023

Patch Notes 2/10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added a few more effects

Gameplay Changes:

  • Improved AI
  • Changed the generation restrictions around some of the newer effects
  • Changed the mana playable animation to play even when you're not dragging a card

