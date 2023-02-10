UPDATE 0.7300

Hello Islanders! In this update, we have added support for racing wheels and racing pedals. Now you can drive a car with them. Also, support for gamepads from Xbox and PS4 has been improved, the ability to view around with the gamepad stick has been added. We have added a new car - Cherry Van 1984. It is more spacious than the previous van, and it also has a first person view. This is the first of the more detailed cars we will be introducing in each of the upcoming updates. The interior and dashboard lights were added to the new van, and the car's dashboard instruments were also worked out. The ability to turn on the low and high beams has been added. We continue to work on the physics of driving cars and their tuning. Thank you for staying with us! Always yours, Birdy Dog Studio team. =)

CHANGELOG

Added a new van - Cherry Van 1984. Available in the Car Dealership in Rockwood.

Added first person view for the new van.

Added support for Racing wheels. If the steering wheel does not work properly, refer to the instructions below.

Improved support for controllers from XBox and PS4.

Added tooltip when placing goods on shelves.

Updated localization for some languages.

BUGFIX

Fixed a bug with broken save when renaming a car.

Fixed minor interaction bugs.

IMPORTANT! If the game does not respond to interaction with the steering wheel:

reconnect the steering wheel to the PC and check again

quit the game, connect the steering wheel to the PC, launch the game and check if it works.

If the racing pedals in the game do not work correctly:

Open the game settings (Escape –> Settings); Go to the "Vehicle" section; Switch the Pedal mode (Gas/Brake) until you find the one you want.

Examples of incorrect pedal operation:

the car goes forward / backward without pressing the pedals;

the car picks up speed when you press the brake pedal;

the car slows down when you press the gas pedal;

If the issue is not solved, write to Steam Discussions or our Discord. We will try to resolve it as quickly as possible.