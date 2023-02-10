Patch 1.3.7 improves AI further

This week we continued with our work on the NPC AI. NPCs now navigate obstacles and ramps better in and out of combat. We’ve also made the AI behavior a bit more fair where perception and picking up weapons during combat is concerned.

Obviously there also have been a number of bug fixes and other minor changes. Most notably we have redesigned ‘base rings’ which indicate your target, their armor, and their orientation.

AI Improvements

NPCs take time when picking up items during combat.

NPCs are careful about when they pick up items during combat.

NPCs can no longer see you through walls.

Stealth and AI perception interacts better.

NPCs navigate obstacles better during combat.

NPCs navigate cliffs and ramps better during and outside of combat.

Gameplay Changes

When a shield is ‘up’, it blocks regardless if you are taking an action with your other hand.

When your shield is up, you cannot charge a power attack with the other weapon.

The behavior and abilities of quan, quanites, and quanlings have been improved.

Adding more variety to the type of ‘ruffian’ NPCs you can encounter.

Tweaked the spread and speeds of the ‘forceful throw’ effect to make sure thrown weapons actually hit the target before the secondary bolts do.

Tweaks some combat animations for better readability.

Redesign of the ‘base ring’ to make armor easier to see.

Base rings no longer get hidden below deep snow.

Dust, shard, and ice devils have a new ‘hazard’ base ring.

Bug Fixes