Patch 1.3.7 improves AI further

This week we continued with our work on the NPC AI. NPCs now navigate obstacles and ramps better in and out of combat. We’ve also made the AI behavior a bit more fair where perception and picking up weapons during combat is concerned.
Obviously there also have been a number of bug fixes and other minor changes. Most notably we have redesigned ‘base rings’ which indicate your target, their armor, and their orientation.
AI Improvements
- NPCs take time when picking up items during combat.
- NPCs are careful about when they pick up items during combat.
- NPCs can no longer see you through walls.
- Stealth and AI perception interacts better.
- NPCs navigate obstacles better during combat.
- NPCs navigate cliffs and ramps better during and outside of combat.
Gameplay Changes
- When a shield is ‘up’, it blocks regardless if you are taking an action with your other hand.
- When your shield is up, you cannot charge a power attack with the other weapon.
- The behavior and abilities of quan, quanites, and quanlings have been improved.
- Adding more variety to the type of ‘ruffian’ NPCs you can encounter.
- Tweaked the spread and speeds of the ‘forceful throw’ effect to make sure thrown weapons actually hit the target before the secondary bolts do.
- Tweaks some combat animations for better readability.
- Redesign of the ‘base ring’ to make armor easier to see.
- Base rings no longer get hidden below deep snow.
- Dust, shard, and ice devils have a new ‘hazard’ base ring.
Bug Fixes
- You cannot force gates during the tutorial.
- Asking Raaf to intervene on a bridge cannot push you over the edge and teleport you to the water below.
- The crafting conditions for Legacy Signets are implemented correctly.
- Improves targeting with the staff (the speed correction was off by a factor of 4).
- The soothing flute can be used to play sheet music.
- NPCs can no longer have two health components (it didn’t do them much good anyway).
- The time and weather in the tutorial isn’t copied from the last level you played.
- When the strength buff ends during camping it is removed correctly.
- Ranged weapons can hit shorter enemies when ranged attack aim assist is disabled.
- The death screen allows you to reload a save game with a controller.
- If clans cannot accept a gift they communicate the reason for it correctly.
- Prevents the generator from generating small holes filled with mud.
- Reduces the performance impact of ferns.
- Groups of NPCs remember better which ‘moves’ they already played.
Changed files in this update