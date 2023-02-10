A new task reward type has been added, the "Level Reduction" reward. This will remove levels from your creature making it require less experience to gain a level again. This is useful if your creature is high level and it is taking a long time to gain a level. Remember, gaining a level grants you an evolution point, so this makes it temporarily easier to gain more of them.
The task list button has been hidden to add more room for a longer task list.
Plants and other resources will no longer respawn unless they are completely depleted. This will stop a resource from respawning while you're in the middle of eating it.
Increased the accuracy of the navigational mesh so AI creatures get stuck less often on the terrain.
Changed files in this update