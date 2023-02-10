A new task reward type has been added, the "Level Reduction" reward. This will remove levels from your creature making it require less experience to gain a level again. This is useful if your creature is high level and it is taking a long time to gain a level. Remember, gaining a level grants you an evolution point, so this makes it temporarily easier to gain more of them.

The task list button has been hidden to add more room for a longer task list.

Plants and other resources will no longer respawn unless they are completely depleted. This will stop a resource from respawning while you're in the middle of eating it.

Increased the accuracy of the navigational mesh so AI creatures get stuck less often on the terrain.