TFM Weekly Update 📜 Version 0.6.2

Offsprings of the first men, once again, welcome back to another #FeatureFriday! ːlettuceː

Changelog

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed innkeepers are not serving guests, while the lowest quality inn packages are out of stock despite the availability of higher quality inn packages.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed duplicate enable autosave choices appearing after closing and reopening the options panel.

As mentioned in a recent update, we have also begun implementing the features that will be available with version 0.7!

With the new build system, we have been reworking the flow of the settlement progression. You can now build constructions without first giving the characters' passions. Right-clicking the characters will assign them to those constructions, and they will begin harvesting or manufacturing the resources.

Instead of a path point, characters will now gain experience in their new professions and be able to get awards based on their achievements. So, in addition to these common resources, you will be able to gain hundreds of other goods, constructions, doodads, and perks via this new variation of the reward system, allowing you to explore the possibilities of character and settlement advancement.

Internal Build Changelog

ːhappyheartː [Feature] Characters can now be assigned to constructions by right-clicking on the desired construction.

ːhappyheartː [Feature] After being assigned to construction, characters now gain a Profession trait.

ːhappyheartː [Feature] Characters now only receive activities relevant to the construction to which they have been assigned until they are hungry.

ːhappyheartː [Feature] Characters now receive experience in their professions rather than path points. Most professions will have their own experience pool and level and will be rewarded based on their concept and purpose.

As soon as these new additions are ready, we will update the playtest branch on Steam and make an announcement here. We're looking forward to hearing your feedback!

Have a wonderful weekend, and see you all next week! ːreimpressedː ːgearthumbsupː