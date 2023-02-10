Version 0.631.2 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 10524876 · Last edited 10 February 2023 – 18:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Info

WIP : Save client data

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Help

■ Added missing help instructions

Multiplayer

■ Fixed error with can not teleport first time to claim for client

■ Fixed error with attach hitch to item "conveyorbelt01" for client (not after bought the item)

Changed

■ Changed default input values for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed default input values for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with can not adjust height for item "conveyorbelt01" while handbrake active

Savegame

■ Fixed error with rescue vehicles if under landscape/voxel