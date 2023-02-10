Version 0.631.2 Alpha

Info
WIP : Save client data
Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Help
■ Added missing help instructions
Multiplayer
■ Fixed error with can not teleport first time to claim for client
■ Fixed error with attach hitch to item "conveyorbelt01" for client (not after bought the item)
Changed
■ Changed default input values for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Changed default input values for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with can not adjust height for item "conveyorbelt01" while handbrake active
Savegame
■ Fixed error with rescue vehicles if under landscape/voxel
Changed files in this update