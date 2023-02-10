The peak difficulty DCL version continues to be updated for free!

- Skill adjustment
① double gun control: targeting targets from 8 to 10
②Infinite firepower effect.
Skill cooldown reduced from 25 seconds to 23 seconds
Tracking rounds from 10 to 20
★★★: the number of tracking rounds +10 reduced to +5
③End of the day effect: skill cooldown reduced from 12 seconds to 10 seconds
④Bomb effect.
Fire a bomb at the target, dealing 600% fire element damage to the target and enemies in the fan behind it, and transferring 2 random negative effects from the target to other enemies in the fan behind it.
★★★★: 50% chance of attaching a sticky bomb after hitting the target
★★★★：After hitting the target, there is a 100% chance to attach a sticky bullet.
⑤ Radiation trap effect.
The 15% chance of dropping a radiation trap from a normal attack is increased to 20%.
★★★: Radiation trap drop chance +15% increased to 20%
★★★★: radiation trap drop chance +15% to 20%
⑥Effects of Ten Thousand Arrows.
Skill cooldown reduced from 22 seconds to 20 seconds
⑦Energy electric shock effect.
Skill cooldown from 12 seconds down to 11 seconds
(8) Berserk hunting effect.
Skill cooldown from 13 seconds to 10 seconds
- Modify relics
① Frost bullet shell:
Speed reduction effect reduced from 40% to 10%
② Elemental Ambassador.
Single element damage boost changed to 100%
Final all elemental damage increase changed to 150%
③Due to a bug, the relic "Poisoned Soul Temple" has been temporarily removed.
④ due to bugs, temporarily remove the relic "guard"
- Modify equipment.
① new 2 pieces of level 5 equipment: flash strong bow, dead line
②Equipment characteristics: bullet / elemental damage increase 80% adjusted to 40%
③ lower all levels of monster blood
- Overall enhanced attack class talent
- modify the bond: ① blaster: sticky bullet
① blaster: sticky bullet damage from 340% to 400%
②Hunter trip.
"2. final damage +60%" reduced to "final damage +50%"
"4. Final damage +120%" reduced to "Final damage +100%"
"6. Final damage +180%" reduced to "Final damage +150%"
- Fix the situation that may not be able to play the ninth person
- modify the talent "power backlash" from the original 120 seconds to a game effective once
- Fix the bug that the hero "Night Moon Shura" does not attack
- Modify the difficulty UI, end, loading interface to join the difficulty explanation
- Modify part of the loading interface upgrade, progress bar
- Open the peak mode
- Raise the commander level to 120
- Modify wearing bullets and attack distance equipment back and forth to change the position will increase the attributes of the bug
僵尸塔防(Zombie Defence TD) update for 10 February 2023
The peak difficulty DCL version continues to be updated for free!
