Through the Ages update for 13 February 2023

Update 2.17.597

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The inconsistency error message can be closed, and you can continue to play the game.
  • Maria Theresa’s ability is changed based on the community feedback.
  • Minor tweaks in the game were made.

Changed files in this update

Through the Ages win32 Depot 758371
  • Loading history…
Through the Ages osX Depot 758372
  • Loading history…
