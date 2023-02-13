- The inconsistency error message can be closed, and you can continue to play the game.
- Maria Theresa’s ability is changed based on the community feedback.
- Minor tweaks in the game were made.
Through the Ages update for 13 February 2023
Update 2.17.597
