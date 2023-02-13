Patch on February 13th, 2023

Update version 1.16.2 has been distributed.
Update version 2.21.2 for R18 patch users has been distributed.
==========================================================================================
Custom Order Maid 3D2 It's a Night Magic update Ver1.16.2
1.16.2
Some text translation is improved.
1.16.1
Fixed an error in 1.16 where certain personalities could not be selected for Empire Life Mode
Fixed certain animations and voice lines
Fixed typos
Some of models are fixed or adjusted.
Asymmetry Top
Cross One-Piece Swimsuit
Tuxedo Bunny Set
HamiCrea - Kano Dress
KoiHana - Iori Uniform Top
Fixed an error where other pairs of earrings were not removed when wearing single-ear earrings (Only one set of earrings can be worn at once)
1.16.0
Some of models are fixed or adjusted.
KoiHana - Iori Uniform Top
1.15.0
Some of models are fixed or adjusted.
Amiable Maid Skirt
Eminence Maid Top
Eminence Maid Skirt
Korolum - Leeruxu Uniform Shoes
Deep Love Hair Set
Naughty, Girly Pants
Petit devil maid corset style top
Petit devil maid skirt
Le Sucre Maid Outfit
Reticent Maid Dress
Snow Maiden Dress
Otorena - Rikudou Bangs
Ojonai - Erika Long Back Hair
Noble Gothic Earrings
Baldr - Elis Bangs
1.14.0
Some text translation is improved.
Some untranslated part is fixed.
1.13.0
Some object setting problem in My Room Custom is fixed.
Eyebrow for maid is fixed.
Each VR mode errors related such as Yotogi and save data is fixed.
Some problems when playing with above 60FPS is fixed.
"Mask" category is chaged to nose category.
Some of models are fixed or adjusted.
Clear Dress Set
Front Tie Shirt
GP - Design face 6
Cool Modern Set
Clamp Hair Set
Cross One-Piece Swimsuit Set
Sweater and Down Jacket Set
Design face 6
NEKOPARA - Cinnamon Casual Clothes Set
Very Short Bangs
Riddle Joker - Ayase Ponytail
Riddle Joker - Mayu Hair
1.12.0
We fixed the problem where the『CUSTOM ORDER MAID・Premium medley』.
We fixed the problem where the『Draconoid Set』.
Some text translation is improved.
Some untranslated part is fixed.
Cyber Humanoid Set
AIKISS 2 - Towako Set
Clamp Hair set
Cute See-Through Shoulder Set
Donut Shop Uniform Set
Asymmetry Top Set
Revealing Dress Set
KinKoi - Reina Casual Set
AIKISS 2 - Nanase Set
Alicesoft - Ixseal Long
==========================================================================================
Custom Order Maid 3D2 update Ver 2.21.2
2.21.2
Some text translation is improved.
2.21.1
Fixed an error in 2.21 where certain personalities could not be selected for Empire Life Mode
Fixed certain animations and voice lines
Fixed typos
Some of models are fixed or adjusted.
Asymmetry Top
Cross One-Piece Swimsuit
Tuxedo Bunny Set
HamiCrea - Kano Dress
KoiHana - Iori Uniform Top
Fixed an error where other pairs of earrings were not removed when wearing single-ear earrings (Only one set of earrings can be worn at once)
2.21.0
Compatible with X1.
Some of models are fixed or adjusted.
KoiHana - Iori Uniform Top
2.20.1
Installation errors related to "setup.ini" have been corrected.
Some text translation is improved.
Changed version to 2.xx series to support COM3D2,5
Some of models are fixed or adjusted.
Amiable Maid Skirt
Eminence Maid Top
Eminence Maid Skirt
Korolum - Leeruxu Uniform Shoes
Deep Love Hair Set
Naughty, Girly Pants
Petit devil maid corset style top
Petit devil maid skirt
Le Sucre Maid Outfit
Reticent Maid Dress
Snow Maiden Dress
Otorena - Rikudou Bangs
Ojonai - Erika Long Back Hair
Noble Gothic Earrings
Baldr - Elis Bangs
1.19.0
We fixed the problem where the『Yotogi』.
We fixed the problem where the『NPC Name』.
Some text translation is improved.
Some untranslated part is fixed.
1.18.1
This patch now supports Personality Pack Mature, Level-Headed, and Dependable Secretary Maid.
Some text translation is improved.
Some untranslated part is fixed.
1.18.0
Eyebrow for maid is fixed.
Each VR mode errors related such as Yotogi, save data, and edit mode is fixed.
Some of UI glitch in Yotogi is fixed.
Some problems when playing with above 60FPS is fixed.
Some error during VR dance modes is fixed.
"Mask" category is chaged to nose category.
Some of models are fixed or adjusted.
Clear Dress Set
Front Tie Shirt
GP - Design face 6
Cool Modern Set
Clamp Hair Set
Cross One-Piece Swimsuit Set
Sweater and Down Jacket Set
Design face 6
NEKOPARA - Cinnamon Casual Clothes Set
Very Short Bangs
Riddle Joker - Ayase Ponytail
Riddle Joker - Mayu Hair
1.17.0
We fixed the problem where the『CUSTOM ORDER MAID・Premium medley』.
We fixed the problem where the『Draconoid Set』.
Some text translation is improved.
Some untranslated part is fixed.
Cyber Humanoid Set
AIKISS 2 - Towako Set
Clamp Hair set
Cute See-Through Shoulder Set
Donut Shop Uniform Set
Asymmetry Top Set
Revealing Dress Set
KinKoi - Reina Casual Set
AIKISS 2 - Nanase Set
Alicesoft - Ixseal Long