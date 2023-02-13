Patch on February 13th, 2023

Update version 1.16.2 has been distributed.

Update version 2.21.2 for R18 patch users has been distributed.

Custom Order Maid 3D2 It's a Night Magic update Ver1.16.2

Some text translation is improved.

Fixed an error in 1.16 where certain personalities could not be selected for Empire Life Mode

Fixed certain animations and voice lines

Fixed typos

Some of models are fixed or adjusted.

Asymmetry Top

Cross One-Piece Swimsuit

Tuxedo Bunny Set

HamiCrea - Kano Dress

KoiHana - Iori Uniform Top

Fixed an error where other pairs of earrings were not removed when wearing single-ear earrings (Only one set of earrings can be worn at once)

Some of models are fixed or adjusted.

KoiHana - Iori Uniform Top

Some of models are fixed or adjusted.

Amiable Maid Skirt

Eminence Maid Top

Eminence Maid Skirt

Korolum - Leeruxu Uniform Shoes

Deep Love Hair Set

Naughty, Girly Pants

Petit devil maid corset style top

Petit devil maid skirt

Le Sucre Maid Outfit

Reticent Maid Dress

Snow Maiden Dress

Otorena - Rikudou Bangs

Ojonai - Erika Long Back Hair

Noble Gothic Earrings

Baldr - Elis Bangs

Some text translation is improved.

Some untranslated part is fixed.

1.13.0

Some object setting problem in My Room Custom is fixed.

Eyebrow for maid is fixed.

Each VR mode errors related such as Yotogi and save data is fixed.

Some problems when playing with above 60FPS is fixed.

"Mask" category is chaged to nose category.

Some of models are fixed or adjusted.

Clear Dress Set

Front Tie Shirt

GP - Design face 6

Cool Modern Set

Clamp Hair Set

Cross One-Piece Swimsuit Set

Sweater and Down Jacket Set

Design face 6

NEKOPARA - Cinnamon Casual Clothes Set

Very Short Bangs

Riddle Joker - Ayase Ponytail

Riddle Joker - Mayu Hair

We fixed the problem where the『CUSTOM ORDER MAID・Premium medley』.

We fixed the problem where the『Draconoid Set』.

Some text translation is improved.

Some untranslated part is fixed.

Cyber Humanoid Set

AIKISS 2 - Towako Set

Clamp Hair set

Cute See-Through Shoulder Set

Donut Shop Uniform Set

Asymmetry Top Set

Revealing Dress Set

KinKoi - Reina Casual Set

AIKISS 2 - Nanase Set

Alicesoft - Ixseal Long

Custom Order Maid 3D2 update Ver 2.21.2

Some text translation is improved.

Fixed an error in 2.21 where certain personalities could not be selected for Empire Life Mode

Fixed certain animations and voice lines

Fixed typos

Some of models are fixed or adjusted.

Asymmetry Top

Cross One-Piece Swimsuit

Tuxedo Bunny Set

HamiCrea - Kano Dress

KoiHana - Iori Uniform Top

Fixed an error where other pairs of earrings were not removed when wearing single-ear earrings (Only one set of earrings can be worn at once)

Compatible with X1.

Some of models are fixed or adjusted.

KoiHana - Iori Uniform Top

Installation errors related to "setup.ini" have been corrected.

Some text translation is improved.

Changed version to 2.xx series to support COM3D2,5

Some of models are fixed or adjusted.

Amiable Maid Skirt

Eminence Maid Top

Eminence Maid Skirt

Korolum - Leeruxu Uniform Shoes

Deep Love Hair Set

Naughty, Girly Pants

Petit devil maid corset style top

Petit devil maid skirt

Le Sucre Maid Outfit

Reticent Maid Dress

Snow Maiden Dress

Otorena - Rikudou Bangs

Ojonai - Erika Long Back Hair

Noble Gothic Earrings

Baldr - Elis Bangs

We fixed the problem where the『Yotogi』.

We fixed the problem where the『NPC Name』.

Some text translation is improved.

Some untranslated part is fixed.

This patch now supports Personality Pack Mature, Level-Headed, and Dependable Secretary Maid.

Some text translation is improved.

Some untranslated part is fixed.

Eyebrow for maid is fixed.

Each VR mode errors related such as Yotogi, save data, and edit mode is fixed.

Some of UI glitch in Yotogi is fixed.

Some problems when playing with above 60FPS is fixed.

Some error during VR dance modes is fixed.

"Mask" category is chaged to nose category.

Some of models are fixed or adjusted.

Clear Dress Set

Front Tie Shirt

GP - Design face 6

Cool Modern Set

Clamp Hair Set

Cross One-Piece Swimsuit Set

Sweater and Down Jacket Set

Design face 6

NEKOPARA - Cinnamon Casual Clothes Set

Very Short Bangs

Riddle Joker - Ayase Ponytail

Riddle Joker - Mayu Hair

We fixed the problem where the『CUSTOM ORDER MAID・Premium medley』.

We fixed the problem where the『Draconoid Set』.

Some text translation is improved.

Some untranslated part is fixed.

Cyber Humanoid Set

AIKISS 2 - Towako Set

Clamp Hair set

Cute See-Through Shoulder Set

Donut Shop Uniform Set

Asymmetry Top Set

Revealing Dress Set

KinKoi - Reina Casual Set

AIKISS 2 - Nanase Set

Alicesoft - Ixseal Long