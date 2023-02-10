Updated the system for receiving damage from explosions. Limited how often mech can take damage

Removed the limit on taking damage from one effect at a time from mechs and monsters

Added tentacle legs graphics for the tentacle mech

Changed the characteristics and cost of cabins

Added protection from lasers to the enemy force fields

Added enemy ballistic turrets to the mazes

Updated soldier beetle behavior to step in to cover after releasing all rockets for the duration of reload

Added population increase after bunker defense mission

Added new huge weapon sprites

Added a new construction table image for modifying huge weapons

Moved the submenu of the hangar by one pixel down (it's important!)

Fixed music not playing during bunker battle

Fixed low artillery damage due to short animation

In old saves, if you experiencing a bug with a lot of broken images in your component menu:

Just play normally and skip days.

The bug will go away after the creation of components from the old save.

It can't hurt you.

If your saves are not working correctly or something is broken, use oneversionback branch.

Discord link for other stuff, news, help, and whatever about the game

https://discord.gg/TXJckyg5uD