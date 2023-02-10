Updated the system for receiving damage from explosions. Limited how often mech can take damage
Removed the limit on taking damage from one effect at a time from mechs and monsters
Added tentacle legs graphics for the tentacle mech
Changed the characteristics and cost of cabins
Added protection from lasers to the enemy force fields
Added enemy ballistic turrets to the mazes
Updated soldier beetle behavior to step in to cover after releasing all rockets for the duration of reload
Added population increase after bunker defense mission
Added new huge weapon sprites
Added a new construction table image for modifying huge weapons
Moved the submenu of the hangar by one pixel down (it's important!)
Fixed music not playing during bunker battle
Fixed low artillery damage due to short animation
In old saves, if you experiencing a bug with a lot of broken images in your component menu:
Just play normally and skip days.
The bug will go away after the creation of components from the old save.
It can't hurt you.
If your saves are not working correctly or something is broken, use oneversionback branch.
Discord link for other stuff, news, help, and whatever about the game
https://discord.gg/TXJckyg5uD
Changed files in this update