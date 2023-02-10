 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

rFactor 2 update for 10 February 2023

Race Against Unowned Content Feature Released to RC

Share · View all patches · Build 10524732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello sim racers!

A new Release Candidate update has been deployed, including the 'Race Against Unowned Content' feature!

Details here; https://www.studio-397.com/2023/02/race-against-unowned-content-feature-released-to-rc/

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10524732
rFactor 2 Content Depot 365961
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link