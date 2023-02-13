Early Access on wednesday ($10)

Hi everyone

The Steam Next Fest period was really... unexpected. The game now has more than 100k wishlists. I honestly would never have hoped for that. The game development has been long and full of doubts. But it looks like you actually enjoy what me and the team tried to do :-)

Now, I really want to warn you: the game will be relesed on wednesday (for $10), but it's an Early Access. So yes, unfortunately there are still a lot of issues, a lot of things to improve.

I know, the trucks creation system is not great. When water is coming, some of your factories will be flooded and stop, and you can get oceans on the poles. Tuto and help pages are lacking some information. It's not good.

So, please, I beg you to give me some time to work on all that. I'm not new to Early Access, I've already gone through it for my previous game Dig or Die. I know what I can do, I know that I won't be bale to solve all issues and suggestions but I can improve a lot of them. I just need some time;

With all the feedbacks I got with the demo, the priorities are much more clearer to me already. I have set up a public Trello where you can see most of the tasks, and reported bugs and suggestions (I still have some to copy there). It's the tool I use for my work everyday, so you can see what I'm working on, and you can be sure it's up to date.

I'll be releasing some updates very often on the "beta" branch, and push them from time to time to everyone. If you want to help me testing the new version, you can activate the branch on the steam properties of the game, and discuss it on the discord.

Thank you again for all the support during the demo period. I'll keep up the demo until the launch on wednesday morning, so I can continue to get feedbacks, and in case I have time to release a small update.

Currently I'm working on a big simplification of the trucks & trains line creation ; and I've also started to work on the water "flood" issue (show where there is risk of future rivers and oceans, etc).

I love you all <3