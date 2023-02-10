Patch V0.2.1

We're very happy to share two completely new maps with you: Baghmar Airport and Desert Base!



Baghmar Airport is the biggest map we've launched so far and takes place alongside a giant runway. The RFA has breached the runway perimeter. You must protect the terminal at all costs.

Desert Base houses thousands of UCF troops and ammunition. It’s a vital staging area for Coalition operations across the country. The RFA is now launching a daring raid on the base. You’ve got a significant amount of resources at your disposal. Engage and destroy.

We hope you'll enjoy playing these new maps as much as we enjoyed designing them. Have fun and stay tuned for future updates!

Change List: