Devlog #30

Greetings! The team has been working hard to bring you the next big update for Longvinter. I am thrilled to share all the exciting new content and improvements with you. But before we dive into the details, let's take a moment to address some concerns and questions that have been raised by some of our players about our company and the game. Stay tuned for an update that promises to bring even more fun and adventure to Longvinter!

Uuvana and other projects

We understand that some of our players may have come across information about an additional project we have been working on in addition to Longvinter. While we are proud of the progress we have made on Longvinter, we recognize that we are a growing company and our capabilities extend beyond just one game.

That being said, our focus remains on addressing the lag and saving issues in Longvinter, and we will not even think about moving away from Longvinter until these problems have been resolved. We are grateful for the community's support and understanding, and we appreciate all the feedback and suggestions we have received thus far.

Going forward, we will continue delivering new content and updates to Longvinter, and we are always open to considering ideas and suggestions from our players. Thank you for your support, and we look forward to bringing you more updates in the future.

Modding support delayed

Unfortunately, we have to delay the modding support until the 1.10b update. This is due to the increasing issue of hacking in our servers, and we need to implement changes to the base code to prevent this. These changes would result in all mods becoming incompatible and needing to be updated. We apologize for the inconvenience, but this is a necessary step to ensure a secure and stable gaming experience for everyone. After we release the 1.10 update, we will focus on improving performance and fixing bugs in the 1.10b build, which will finally include the modding support.

The next update, including the highly anticipated controller support, will be available for testing on our experimental branch tomorrow. While the UI is still a work in progress, we are eager to hear your feedback and incorporate it into the final version. The update also features 20 new items, ranging from placeables to weapons. To keep the discussion organized, we encourage players to share their thoughts and report any bugs they encounter on our discord channel "🧪-experimental-longvinter". By doing so, we can ensure that issues with the experimental build are properly addressed and separated from the stable version. We will also inform you about the new updates in this channel

See the image below on how to switch to the experimental version!