Demo Update 3 Patch 1

Hey,

after getting the version as stable as possible with several hotfixes (Trello hasn't shown any crashes for ten days), I have shifted my focus to gameplay and graphics fixes and improvements

Wizards will be a lot more powerful with this update, probably a little too powerful, but that is ok for now. Let me know what you think.

Slowmo of the reworked push back effect:



Let's get into the nitty-gritty details:

Balancing:

All projectile spells do more damage but have slightly increased cooldowns.

Adjusted architect build slot in terms of construction space, resource cost and duration.

Features:

Added static buff aura behaviour that applies a configurable buff to squads in a radius.

Guard towers: received a static buff area with a 15% physical resistance spell to all guarding units in the influence radius.

Guard towers: permanent guard spots removed, as it does not fit anymore due to the architect feature.

Guard towers: renews the buff every 30 seconds, as this is the time the duration of the buff runs out. Newly added units will receive the buff when the guard tower renews it.

Guard towers: added buff effect to the affected area.

Guard towers: physical resistance buff stacks with the stone skin spell.

Spells: added a Stoneskin spell (I/II 15%/30% physical resistance) for the Nature Magic School, including fx and sound.

Added critical attack feature for melee weapons and projectiles. It will push back the enemy depending on the weapon quality and increase the hit damage by 50%.

Improvements:

Improved the look of the spell-casting pentagram (colours now depend on the spell school, added a particle effect)

The Jivalon Incident got the Architect Building unlocked.

Added critical attack info to the tooltips.

Bugfixes:

Fixed: Architect only builds guard slots.

Fixed: The placing of constructed slots was not working correctly.

Fixed workers would get stuck when repairing armour for buildings or units, and no repairing would happen.

Fixed: a worker could get stuck sometimes when repairing a siege weapon.

Fixed: repaired siege units would not get their health and armour updated correctly in some UIs.

Fixed: some dot effects didn't work correctly as the modifier was sometimes multiplied by 0.

Fixed: spells do bonus damage when the base has a defence bonus.

Fixed: some projectile spells, when cast from a base with a tower or incarnated node, wouldn't do any damage.

Fixed: some spell impact decals did not fade their HDR colour correctly.

Fixed: researching Fire Magic School after researching Water was not allowed.

Fixed several naming issues with spells

Fixed emission fade colour for arcane impact decal.

Fixed: pushback is finally using the correct point to identify in which direction the unit is supposed to get moved.

Fixed: hit animation is finally playing with the corresponding sound effect.

Fixed: a long-standing issue with dead animation, where it got triggered with a delay which always looked odd.

Fixed: several issues with guarding UI when the player selected specific units for guarding.

Fixed: guarding units, when pushed back by an ice sphere and then unfreeze, would not regroup to their guard position.

Fixed map editor: whenever a modal dialogue opened, a NavigationMesh baking got triggered and would lead to unnecessary slowdowns.

Fixed: base indicators wouldn't get into the navigation bake process that led units walking through instead of on top of it.

Thanks for your feedback and patience!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1368160/Heart_Of_Muriet/