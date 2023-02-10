Hotfix - Firewall Issue Fix & 1.0 Launch Summary

Hello Community!

We survived the first 2 days after the 1.0 Launch. For our small team, it’s truly been an intense time. But we’re finally able to catch some breath and inform you about our progress, as well as the plans for the next few days!

On the launch, we did expect a lot of newcomers and returning users. But even to us, it’s heartwarming to see so many players in-game! Each night the concurrent users count hits a new all-time peak. The world of Stoneholm is more alive than ever with the ongoing wars, and the economy is blooming as so many users are now crafting and trading equipment and supplies.

This wouldn’t be possible without you – the players! Your support and good words were and still are fueling our team as we work day and night, barely sleeping at all, to solve the most urgent issues that happened on launch. We’d like to thank you all for all your support, and special thanks go to the veterans helping new users in-game, on our Discord and in the Steam forums. You’re simply amazing!

Since the first 48 hours, we applied 6 hotfixes and now it’s time for another one. Read the details below!

Hotfix 2023-02-10

Connecting – the Firewall issue fix

We’d like to thank every player who helped our Community Managers and Support Team collect data on the most notable connecting issue – the “Firewall is blocking connection” error on the loading screen. Just as we initially suspected, this appeared to be a different issue displaying a wrong error message.

The problem has been resolved this morning on a daily restart. We still focus on solving all remaining issues with connecting so you can expect further hotfixes every day.

If you have further connecting issues, our Support Team is at your disposal via email: support@gloriavictisgame.com. And our Community Managers, Coragon, Veland and Bartold, do their best to answer your questions and assist you on Discord!

Performance improvements

We also focused on improving the performance and stability of the database and related infrastructure. Each hotfix includes fixes and improvements to this matter. In effect, we’re consequently reducing the loading times and occurrences of data loading issues.

Quests fixes

We're continuously fixing all the reported issues with quests, including bugged bosses, impossible interactions with quest objects and so on. Thank you for reporting them!

Valley of Death Tournaments are turned on

We solved an issue which prevented players from enjoying the Valley of Death Tournaments and they are again available on all servers, both the New Beginning and Legacy ones. VoD is a special PvP tournament taking place on one of the dedicated maps with up to 50v50v50 players fighting against enemy factions. We already saw a full VoD today with 150 players involved! You can see the exact hours when VoD starts on your server in the Upcoming Events window ([U] key by default).

What we’re working on?

Even though the last few days have been intense for our team, we keep working as hard on further improvements. Our top priority is:

Fixing remaining connection issues

This includes fixes to several different issues, such as being stuck in the main menu on Connecting to Steam” and “Steam authentication”. In both cases, it helps to simply restart the Steam client and the game but you can expect proper fixes in the following days.

Reducing the character loading times

For several reasons, the character loading can take a few minutes longer at times. We’re optimizing this process to improve your experience and prevent unexpected data corruption.

In order to help out our new and returning players we have prepared a small compilation of useful links below:



Community Manager: Coragon#2441 (Discord)

Support Email: [support@gloriavictisgame.com](support@gloriavictisgame.com)

Gloria Victis Release FAQ: Website link

Troubleshooting FAQ: Website link

Beginner Guides: Website link

Thank you all, you're awesome!