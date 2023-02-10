ALPHA [0.013] - Evolved Ooglians?!

THE OOGLIANS ARE EVOLVING?!
in preparation for a pretty big and gamechanging patch, I want to give you some new toys to work with while you wait!
This patch brings some more enemy variation, and a new module. it also has some more settings and QoL things
ENEMIES
- overhauled the visuals for the original ooglian
- Two new types of enemies! - one smaller creature, and one bigger!
MODULES
- New module!
- New module!
FIXES
- hopefully fixed the bug where text would not load correctly bc of localization assets not loading properly
QoL
- New menu with some more settings.
- Controller sensitivity
- rotation sensitivity - how fast you rotate the things your grabbing with the rotation input
- added option for automatic cranking
that's all i can remember lol. I might've missed something, but that'll do for now!
GL HF and thank you all for your patience <3
