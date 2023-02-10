ALPHA [0.013] - Evolved Ooglians?!

THE OOGLIANS ARE EVOLVING?!

in preparation for a pretty big and gamechanging patch, I want to give you some new toys to work with while you wait!

This patch brings some more enemy variation, and a new module. it also has some more settings and QoL things

⬇ Click here to join the discord! ⬇

this is where you can learn about the game and impact the development!

As a solodev it's hard to do everything. That's why all communication is centralized there

ENEMIES overhauled the visuals for the original ooglian Two new types of enemies! - one smaller creature, and one bigger!

MODULES New module!



FIXES hopefully fixed the bug where text would not load correctly bc of localization assets not loading properly

QoL New menu with some more settings. Controller sensitivity rotation sensitivity - how fast you rotate the things your grabbing with the rotation input added option for automatic cranking



that's all i can remember lol. I might've missed something, but that'll do for now!

GL HF and thank you all for your patience <3

xoxo - Simon