Ooglians update for 10 February 2023

ALPHA [0.013] - Evolved Ooglians?!

Patchnotes

THE OOGLIANS ARE EVOLVING?!

in preparation for a pretty big and gamechanging patch, I want to give you some new toys to work with while you wait!

This patch brings some more enemy variation, and a new module. it also has some more settings and QoL things

  • ENEMIES

    • overhauled the visuals for the original ooglian
    • Two new types of enemies! - one smaller creature, and one bigger!

  • MODULES

    • New module!

  • FIXES

    • hopefully fixed the bug where text would not load correctly bc of localization assets not loading properly

  • QoL

    • New menu with some more settings.
    • Controller sensitivity
    • rotation sensitivity - how fast you rotate the things your grabbing with the rotation input
    • added option for automatic cranking

that's all i can remember lol. I might've missed something, but that'll do for now!
GL HF and thank you all for your patience <3

xoxo - Simon

