Love is in the air!

Can you feel that soft flutter of wings? No, this is not a wind elf, this is love fluttering around you, slaying everyone in a row with its fiery arrows! A festive event dedicated to Valentine's Day is coming to Guy's world!

We invite you to take part in a friendly competition! First of all, you need to select the Cupid or Valentina team (the team is selected once for the entire account). To do this, approach Cupid or Valentine at the pillar in Rondo.

From all the monsters you can get a gift for Valentine's Day. The gift must be handed over to the leader of your team (respectively, Cupid or Valentine). For 10 returned gifts, you will receive a random powerful buff for 3 hours, and for 1 - a reward.

Every 25 exchanges (not exchanged items, namely exchanges) you will receive a bonus reward:

Valentine's Team - Awakening Remove Scroll: Accessories (7 days)

Cupid's Command - Awakening Remove Scroll: Weapon (7 days)

At the end of the event, if you turned in at least 30% of what the player on your team who turned in the most, you will receive a bonus reward:

Valentine's team — Awakening removal scroll: Accessories (7 days) — 20 pcs

Cupid's Team — Awakening Remove Scroll: Weapon (7 days) — 20 pcs

List of possible buffs:

Strength +10

Energy +10

Skill +10

Intelligence +10

Wisdom +10

Agility +10

Phys. attack +5%

Mag. attack +5%

Phys. defense +5%

Mag. defense +5%

Evasion +5%

Mag. resistance +5%

Max. HP +20%

Max MP +20%

Gained experience +25%

List of possible awards:

Health Potion (100%)

Health Potion (50%)

Health Potion (25%)

Health Potion (10%)

Mana potion (100%)

Mana potion (50%)

Mana potion (25%)

Mana potion (10%)

Wind energy

Water energy

Fire energy

Blessing of the Virgin lvl.2 (28 days)

Powerful List of Taming Creatures (28 days)

Pen of return

Summon Feather

Pen union

Feather movement

Stamina Stabilizer

Stamina Cookies

Powder of Endurance

Ancient Attack Cube

Ancient Defense Cube

Recovery Powder

Good luck!