Animal Shelter update for 11 February 2023

Patch 1.2.9

Patch 1.2.9 · Build 10524492

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- Fixed performance issues some people were experiencing (caused by not all objects being disabled outside the camera view)

  • Leash should no longer fall beneath the ground
  • Fixed texture settings for "heightmap" (enabled read/write, needed by the Footsteps System)
  • Removed some unnecessary logs that were polluting the log files
  • Fixed riding related perk modifier values
  • Added missing translations for "click again to delete" text in notification panels
  • Added names and descriptions for small food and water dispensers

