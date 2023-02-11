Patch 1.2.9

- Fixed performance issues some people were experiencing (caused by not all objects being disabled outside the camera view)
- Leash should no longer fall beneath the ground
- Fixed texture settings for "heightmap" (enabled read/write, needed by the Footsteps System)
- Removed some unnecessary logs that were polluting the log files
- Fixed riding related perk modifier values
- Added missing translations for "click again to delete" text in notification panels
- Added names and descriptions for small food and water dispensers
