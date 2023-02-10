Patch 1.1.0 - New Game Mode: Endless

New
Game Mode: Endless
- Survive as long as you can by fixing altered objects.
- Objects will alter at an increasing rate until you succumb.
- All doors are unlocks and you do not need to solve puzzles.
- If there are 6 altered objects up at any time, you will succumb.
- New achievements to be earned!
Game Mode: Endless (Helpless)
- The same as Endless, except with no helpful features!
- Pills do not work, objects do not shake or blink and there are no hints as to where the altered object is.
- This is designed for those who master Endless, it is extremely difficult!
Changes
- Difficulties will now have descriptions on the main title screen.
- Completion and Succumb screens will now display the difficulty.
- Attic candle visuals adjusted to be easier to tell the differences between them.
- (Hard) Attic candle timers adjusted.
Bug Fixes
- Timer on the completion and succumb screen should now properly display the time without overflow text.
- Fixed completion timer from adding 2 additional seconds to the title screen stats.
- Fixed rusty key being obtained before the box is opened.
- Game room alphabet sheet can now be viewed from any angle.
- Camera and lighter can no longer be seen or used during the end cutscene.
- Highlighted menu buttons will no longer retain their highlighted color when selecting them.
