Confabulation update for 10 February 2023

Patch 1.1.0 - New Game Mode: Endless

Share · View all patches · Build 10524490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

Game Mode: Endless
  • Survive as long as you can by fixing altered objects.
  • Objects will alter at an increasing rate until you succumb.
  • All doors are unlocks and you do not need to solve puzzles.
  • If there are 6 altered objects up at any time, you will succumb.
  • New achievements to be earned!
Game Mode: Endless (Helpless)
  • The same as Endless, except with no helpful features!
  • Pills do not work, objects do not shake or blink and there are no hints as to where the altered object is.
  • This is designed for those who master Endless, it is extremely difficult!

Changes

  • Difficulties will now have descriptions on the main title screen.
  • Completion and Succumb screens will now display the difficulty.
  • Attic candle visuals adjusted to be easier to tell the differences between them.
  • (Hard) Attic candle timers adjusted.

Bug Fixes

  • Timer on the completion and succumb screen should now properly display the time without overflow text.
  • Fixed completion timer from adding 2 additional seconds to the title screen stats.
  • Fixed rusty key being obtained before the box is opened.
  • Game room alphabet sheet can now be viewed from any angle.
  • Camera and lighter can no longer be seen or used during the end cutscene.
  • Highlighted menu buttons will no longer retain their highlighted color when selecting them.

