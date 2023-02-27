Game Update - Patch One

We hope you all have been getting nothing but birdies as you’ve played Wonderputt Forever. We’ve been taking in your feedback and we have an update going out now with these improvements:
Improved thumbstick aiming - Now uses a scaled radial dead zone
New Settings option - "Disable game controller" to block unwanted input while playing with mouse
Camera control fix - Right-mouse-button & drag now works
Larger fixed windowed mode
Other gameplay bug fixes
So grab those clubs and get back out to the course; and thank you for all the continued support!
