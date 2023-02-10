 Skip to content

Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 10 February 2023

Hotfixes 2.2.341

Share · View all patches · Build 10524434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed activation of effects for mobs.
  • Fixed a bug due to which the effects of projectiles with a specified level were not applied to players.
  • Removed absorption penetration from the Dark Night bow. Instead, its special properties have been slightly buffed: chance to slow and critical chance.
  • Fixed movement on the wooden platform in Brongart.

