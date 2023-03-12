40% Discount for "Idol hands","Wolf of stock street","Demon speakeasy"

Thank you so much for your support, 《Idol Hands 2》is finally on stock!

Over the past year, Sloth Gamer Studio has noticed its shortcomings. In order to meet the expectations of gamers everywhere, we spent a lot of time and painstakingly creating the sequel to《Idol Hands》. The adjustments include script, gameplay, interface, and even CG. All changes required a lot of time and budget to make better dynamics for gamers.

We sincerely hope that all of you can enjoy 《Idol Hands 2》!

On this joyous day, the old works of Sloth Gamer Studio will also be fully discounted! The games include:

《Wolf of Stock Street》

《Idol Hands 1》

《Demon Speakeasy》

There will be a 40% discount as feedback to all gamers who support us.

Being able to bring entertainment to everyone is the biggest motivation for Sloth Gamer Studio❤❤❤

We promise to bring more fun porn games in the future❤

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2053940/2/?curator_clanid=40814081

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1745310/_/?curator_clanid=41075428

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1658310/_/?curator_clanid=41075428

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1854250/_/?curator_clanid=41075428