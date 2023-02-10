 Skip to content

Infinite Tao update for 10 February 2023

【0210】Update

Build 10524309

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Magic Treasure: Formless Dice
  • New Synergy [Formless]: (1) Only when Formless Synergy Active, the CD is fixed at 50%
  • Modify Synergy [Tian]: (6) Get Spiritual Energy +40%, The magic treasures of [Magic Treasures Scroll] are all Orange
  • Reduce Firing interval of [Moon Shadow]
  • Reduce Firing interval of [Dragon Divine Swordl]
  • Reduce the number of enemies in the first level of the 6-minute beast wave
  • Modify [Spiritual-More Technique]: Interest Ceiling
  • Modifu [Preternatural Art]: When get Spiritual Energy, Health Recover +0.3%
  • Infinite Mode [Yellow Spring Technique] adjusted to non-repeatable get

