- New Magic Treasure: Formless Dice
- New Synergy [Formless]: (1) Only when Formless Synergy Active, the CD is fixed at 50%
- Modify Synergy [Tian]: (6) Get Spiritual Energy +40%, The magic treasures of [Magic Treasures Scroll] are all Orange
- Reduce Firing interval of [Moon Shadow]
- Reduce Firing interval of [Dragon Divine Swordl]
- Reduce the number of enemies in the first level of the 6-minute beast wave
- Modify [Spiritual-More Technique]: Interest Ceiling
- Modifu [Preternatural Art]: When get Spiritual Energy, Health Recover +0.3%
- Infinite Mode [Yellow Spring Technique] adjusted to non-repeatable get
Infinite Tao update for 10 February 2023
【0210】Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
