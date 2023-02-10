Hi everyone.

Important update for the graphic adventure Teresa Moontyners - In the lair of the beast.

After seeing that the game has attracted a lot of interest in Germany, we decided to entrust the conversion of the German text to an experienced translator, who kindly and patiently corrected line by line the temporary translation that was currently done with online translators.

We are therefore happy to declare that the game texts are now more correct in German as well as in English and Italian.

That leaves the French and Spanish texts, which at the moment are still in the old way (online translator), but we hope to be able to give good news for these languages as well soon.

Thanking you for your attention, we wish you a lot of fun in your quest to find your way out of the tunnels of "In the lair of the beast".

1Monkey2Brains