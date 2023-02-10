Patch Notes v1.1.16
- MISSIONS: Menu re-organized to clearly differentiate 'replay' missions from 'challenge missions'.
- MISSIONS NEW: All sections from the main campaign can now be played as separate standalone missions. They can even be played before reaching them as part of the campaign (though this will spoiler the campaign, obviously).
- Fix: Husked bugs don't jitter
- Fix: Ensure player can't get soft-locked at the life-saver near the first ctrl-able DAD in the prologue
- Fix: Ensure a certain villain's brain can't disappear when loading an autosave
- Fix: Ensure a certain villain can't get stuck behind his own elevator
- Hopefully Fixed: Don't allow CRS Lobby -> Engineering transition to get stuck in an endless map load loop
- Fix HCS elevator @ TheCloud - a recent patch had borked the motion in one direction.
- Improvement: Reviewed and improved hostile triggers @ The Cloud to try to improve map performance a tad
Patch download size: 35 MB
Changed files in this update