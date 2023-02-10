 Skip to content

Superfuse update for 10 February 2023

Meet the Enforcers

Hello Enforcers,

We are about to dive head-first into the weekend, which feels like a great time to do some recaps of older posts that could still be fun to those of you who are new to our community.

While we imagine you are more than familiar with the Berserker, Elementalist, and Technomancer by now, here are some short posts we put together about their skills and backstories.

BERSERKER


ELEMENTALIST


TECHNOMANCER


Hope you all have a fuse-filled weekend, and see you all next week for more news.

