The wait is over: you can now download and enjoy DELETE AFTER READING is now available on Steam.

We are really looking forward (and nervous) for you to live this fun adventure to which we have dedicated so much love during the last months. You know, cute characters, puzzles that make you feel intelligent, fabulous illustrations, and catchy music that give meaning to a story for all ages about the power to change our destiny.

We would also like to thank Alber Corberó, for his patience and his charming drawings; Jaime Bermúdez, Adrián G. Ruiz, [b]and Xavier Paradis[/b] for providing the sounds and music; to Daniel Rissech for the humor and writing; to Rachael Pennington for the accurate translation; to Nerea Alfonso, Katabelle, Irene Mirás, Vincent Holmes, Sergi Mani [b]and Ray O'Hare[/b] for bringing Nina, Cinco, and Tomate to life with their voices; to all the TLR Games team: Arturo Monedero, Alejandro Dominguez, Eneritz Arizkorreta, Javier Vigor, Manuel Mantecón [b]and Alba Lupiañez[/b], for their effort and dedication in programming; to Oscar Navalón and Iván de la Rosa from Lollipop Robots, for testing; to Cómodo Studio and VASAVA for those magnificent launch videos; and especially to you for supporting our crazy stuff.

Now please enjoy. I hope you have as much fun as we did making it.

Tell your people about it if you like it and please....

Don't forget to DELETE AFTER READING

Best regards,

Beatriz Osorio and Dani Calabuig

P.S.: DELETE AFTER READING is also available in iOS Apple Store, and Android Google Play.