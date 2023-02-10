 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Skew Pong update for 10 February 2023

Version 1.5 + Linux Release

Share · View all patches · Build 10524058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Skew Pong is now 1 year old ! To celebrate this, the game is being released on Linux as well as receiving a small update bringing a few improvements.

List of Changes

Linux Version
  • The game is now available on Linux !
Gameplay
  • A “Match Point” text now appears on the terrain when a player is only one point short of winning.
  • Winner is now shown on the ground on the end screen.
Miscellaneous
  • Player Input Prompts shown on Terrain are now localized. i.e. If you are using a AZERTY keyboard, it will now properly display Z/Q and S/D instead of W/A and S/D.
  • Player Input Prompts now remain for a few seconds after clicking on Start Match.
  • Score is now frozen while on match end screen.
  • Made it explicit that Game Modes were locked in the Web Demo.* Slight adjustment to the points cubes on the circle’s default color.

Changed files in this update

Skew Pong Content Depot 1816691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link