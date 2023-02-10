Version 1.5 + Linux Release

Skew Pong is now 1 year old ! To celebrate this, the game is being released on Linux as well as receiving a small update bringing a few improvements.
List of Changes
Linux Version
- The game is now available on Linux !
Gameplay
- A “Match Point” text now appears on the terrain when a player is only one point short of winning.
- Winner is now shown on the ground on the end screen.
Miscellaneous
- Player Input Prompts shown on Terrain are now localized. i.e. If you are using a AZERTY keyboard, it will now properly display Z/Q and S/D instead of W/A and S/D.
- Player Input Prompts now remain for a few seconds after clicking on Start Match.
- Score is now frozen while on match end screen.
- Made it explicit that Game Modes were locked in the Web Demo.* Slight adjustment to the points cubes on the circle’s default color.
