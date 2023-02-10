---Red---Tether--> Anniversary Update!

Turns out ---Red---Tether--> is already out for one year now!?! I’m was pretty busy with my next game release so I kinda missed that, but I made time to put together a small content update. Version 1.140: Anniversary extends the game soundtrack with 7 new music tracks! The update is available for free on all platform.

There also have been a lot of smaller patches during the last months, thanks to increased community feedback. Alongside smaller fixes, these updates also eliminated some difficulty spikes, made certain items more usable and reworked the progression to give better mid game rewards. You can check out the whole changelog here.

Thanks to everyone who reviewed the game so far! Red Tether’s moderate success keeps the studio going and your reviews play a part in that. And I’m still looking forward to adding some more meaty content to the game later this year!

Cheers and stay tethered!

Stefan – Sleeper Games