 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Landlord's Super update for 10 February 2023

Bap Van, Hot Food & balance

Share · View all patches · Build 10524005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.11.01

  • Fixed invisible fences and sinks on the site
  • Calorie UI no longer appears red when below a certain threshold
  • Sprinting no longer burns energy
  • Sprinting now burns 0.1 calorie per step
  • Calorie burn rate for all tasks now 2.5x energy instead of 25x
  • Calorie burn rate also adjusts based on current calorie level of the player, i.e:
  • Total current calories above or equal to 4000 burn rate is x2
  • Total current calories above or equal to 3000 burn rate is x1.5
  • Total current calories below or equal to 1000 burn rate is x0.5
  • Total current calories below or equal to 500 burn rate is x0.25
  • Fixed screws not working for Harold’s grill only
  • Capped player calories at 4000
  • Added a snack van to field opposite player’s home
  • Tamsin now sells hot food from the snack van before 12 everyday
  • Added hot food to the pub and the snack van
  • Hot food gives ~1000 calories per meal & 100 energy
  • Hot food is 1.50 per meal
  • Hot food cannot be stored in pouch
  • Hot food menu changes everyday, provides two choices per day

Cheers,
Greg

Changed files in this update

Landlord's Super Content Depot 1127841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link