Bap Van, Hot Food & balance

0.11.01
- Fixed invisible fences and sinks on the site
- Calorie UI no longer appears red when below a certain threshold
- Sprinting no longer burns energy
- Sprinting now burns 0.1 calorie per step
- Calorie burn rate for all tasks now 2.5x energy instead of 25x
- Calorie burn rate also adjusts based on current calorie level of the player, i.e:
- Total current calories above or equal to 4000 burn rate is x2
- Total current calories above or equal to 3000 burn rate is x1.5
- Total current calories below or equal to 1000 burn rate is x0.5
- Total current calories below or equal to 500 burn rate is x0.25
- Fixed screws not working for Harold’s grill only
- Capped player calories at 4000
- Added a snack van to field opposite player’s home
- Tamsin now sells hot food from the snack van before 12 everyday
- Added hot food to the pub and the snack van
- Hot food gives ~1000 calories per meal & 100 energy
- Hot food is 1.50 per meal
- Hot food cannot be stored in pouch
- Hot food menu changes everyday, provides two choices per day
Cheers,
Greg
Changed files in this update