Fixed an issue where the player name and money display would disappear depending on the screen size.
Fixed an issue where a newline could be entered in the player name.
Fixed an issue where bomb hits were not being reflected correctly in treasure chest events.
Fixed a problem that caused the screen to turn entirely green when the video quality was set to low in the settings.
Sweets Pusher Friends update for 10 February 2023
Fixed (Ver 1.0.3)
