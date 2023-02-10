SpaceBourne 2 Beta Ver. 2.1.0 Release Notes

Dear beta testers,

Thank you so much for all of your support and help during this beta testing period. Your contributions have been invaluable to us.

We are now just one week away from the launch of SpaceBourne 2 Early Access. Although there will still be minor updates in the remaining days, this is the final major update for the beta.

Please note that beta keys will be deactivated on February 15th, 2023.

Thank you once again for being a part of this journey with us.

SpaceBourne 2 Beta Ver. 2.1.0

NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :

• Each faction now has its own unique ship type. A total of 4 new ships have been added to the game for each faction.

• The ship sounds have been reworked in a unique manner for each ship

• The main questline has been completed up to the intended point for Early Access, and additional missions have been added.

• The option to construct stations and outposts in solar systems on behalf of a Faction has been added.

• The Faction Economy feature has been introduced into the game.

• New crew members have been added to the game.

• Ship paint terminals have been added, allowing players to customize their ship's paints and skins. (Via Faction Hangars)

• The game's Save system has been completely changed. New updates will no longer break existing save files. Unfortunately, this will only apply to future updates. You have to start a new game with this update.

• Gamepad support for HoverBike added to the game

• The headlamp for the character has been added to the game

• The game now supports 12 different languages:

English

Turkish

German

French

Spanish

Portuguese

Chinese

Russian

Korean

Japanese

Portuguese (Brazil)

Italian

Please note that there may be errors in the translations. If you are a native speaker of any of the supported languages and would like to help improve the translations, please PM @Dbkgames on Discord. We will be happy to share the PO files with you and incorporate your fixes in the next game update.



BUG FIXES:

Reported by players as follows :

• When I change ship, the new ship exceeds the location of my old ship and if there is a difference between ship sizes, it does not align to the ground.

• When the ship is stealth crews attachments (such as Turret) are still visible

• Sometimes the ship speed cannot reach the max speed. It fixes itself when I toggle weapons.

• Two of the pilots I took for my wing died in combat. These are listed as empty slots in factions> members> soldiers without a picture,

• Sometimes the chromatic aberration setting resets by itself. Even though I set 0 in Settings, especially when I land on some planets, there is a b chromatic aberration effect.

• If I enter the station while a station is under attack, enemy ships shoot me inside the station as well.

• Topicware Village is missing on planet Torra Not only Topicware, but another village as well was missing on Torra in N5

• On some ship models, the location of the cockpit camera changes after takeoff

• If I call a ship I own and get on it right away and open the service panel, the panel automatically shuts down.

• Some ship models go inside the surface when landing to planet's surface