ARIA Genesis is finally live on steam!

A game that I started as a passion project back in 2017. It looked nothing like it does today.

Keep in mind the game is a single dev with all out of pocket budget. it's not perfect.

But it should be enjoyable.

Please check out the pinned message in the community section for any issues.

Myself and some friends will be there trying to answer any questions today.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1687250/discussions/