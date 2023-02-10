PATCH NOTES 1.16: POTATO

NEW Content:
- Hero: Red Element, not so beloved brother of Death Phantom has awakened! Red is a strong bruiser, who serves his own justice with his own fists. What is more, he wields 3 versatile elemental powers, so he is very likely to join many team compositions! Weekly Promotion: Get Hero for FREE on Official Discord.
- Increasing AI recognition system - AI will now behave better in team-oriented situations.
Ability Changes:
- Rock Growth (Potato) REWORK - The ability was very limited in use, and too strong in very specific builds. We are trying a new approach to give more space in coming up with new builds.
- Rock explodes after 2 seconds (instead of 12).
- Rock can be activated with stepping on it after 0.8 second instead of 1 second.
- Root time decreased from 1 second to 0.8 second.
- New Leveling options for the Ability.
Changes & Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug which caused AI to go panic mode and do not attack at all.
- Adjustments to Enemy matching system in Rankeds
Changed files in this update