Bloody Efforts update for 10 February 2023

PATCH NOTES 1.16: POTATO

Build 10523776

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW Content:

  • Hero: Red Element, not so beloved brother of Death Phantom has awakened! Red is a strong bruiser, who serves his own justice with his own fists. What is more, he wields 3 versatile elemental powers, so he is very likely to join many team compositions! Weekly Promotion: Get Hero for FREE on Official Discord.
  • Increasing AI recognition system - AI will now behave better in team-oriented situations.

Ability Changes:

  • Rock Growth (Potato) REWORK - The ability was very limited in use, and too strong in very specific builds. We are trying a new approach to give more space in coming up with new builds.
  • Rock explodes after 2 seconds (instead of 12).
  • Rock can be activated with stepping on it after 0.8 second instead of 1 second.
  • Root time decreased from 1 second to 0.8 second.
  • New Leveling options for the Ability.

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bug which caused AI to go panic mode and do not attack at all.
  • Adjustments to Enemy matching system in Rankeds

