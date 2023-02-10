 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 10 February 2023

0.9.7.8 - More fixes and balance stuff

Build 10523635

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small fixes, balance changes and taxes

Changes

  • Added taxes for months where you make a profit
  • Some balance changes for how much comics sell
  • Balance changes to comic quality when created
  • Hot and cold tropes are now highlighted when creating a franchise
  • Various small UI fixes

Fixes

  • Fixed finance report crash
  • Fixes for award ceremony UI
  • Comic sales were displaying incorrectly
  • Fixes to franchise leveling screen UI
  • Fixed company size change related crash
  • Fixed workers becoming unavailable randomly
  • Fixed HR upgrade crash

