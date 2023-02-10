0.9.7.8 - More fixes and balance stuff

Small fixes, balance changes and taxes
Changes
- Added taxes for months where you make a profit
- Some balance changes for how much comics sell
- Balance changes to comic quality when created
- Hot and cold tropes are now highlighted when creating a franchise
- Various small UI fixes
Fixes
- Fixed finance report crash
- Fixes for award ceremony UI
- Comic sales were displaying incorrectly
- Fixes to franchise leveling screen UI
- Fixed company size change related crash
- Fixed workers becoming unavailable randomly
- Fixed HR upgrade crash
Changed files in this update