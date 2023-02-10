- Fixed a bug where the voice chat did not work when the lobby was first created
- Fixed a bug where it was impossible to continue training during the stage (Open the settings menu)
Ghost Exile update for 10 February 2023
Update 1.1.5.1a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
GhostExile Content Depot 1807081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update