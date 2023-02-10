 Skip to content

Ghost Exile update for 10 February 2023

Update 1.1.5.1a

Build 10523614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the voice chat did not work when the lobby was first created
  • Fixed a bug where it was impossible to continue training during the stage (Open the settings menu)

Changed files in this update

GhostExile Content Depot 1807081
