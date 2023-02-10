Update 2/10/2023

Happy belated new year!

It has been over a year since my last update, and this one isn't very large.

I've been busy learning about Facepunch's new game "S&box" and how making games inside there works.

But I've also still been looking for more platforms to put Climbey on!

Main game:

Added "Vive XR Elite" badge for future Vive XR Elite support.

Removed head lamp from multiplayer character rig. (I know, super late, I'm sorry it took this long.)

Hoping to launch on the Vive XR Elite soon after it ships!

I'm prepared. The game runs well on the XR2 chipset with very little changes and full crossplay.

I've also got plans to try and get Climbey onto the PSVR2 but I have no idea if I can pull it off since I am just a one-person indie studio and Sony tends to like bigger studios more.

-ShadowBrain