New years update

Hey guys,
I've just published an update that improves some things in the game.
Changes include:
- Performance improvements
- Made greenland and snowland easier to play
- More enemies in lavaland
- Pets do now poop and you have to clean it to get coins
- You can now start a fresh game or continue your existing game (starting fresh will backup your current state)
- You can now use mouse wheel to scroll through your weapons
- Fixed a bug that game theme remained the same volume when adjusting volume in settings
- Small other improvements
Have fun with the game!
Kind Regards
