Casual Pixel Warrior update for 10 February 2023

New years update

Hey guys,

I've just published an update that improves some things in the game.

Changes include:

  • Performance improvements
  • Made greenland and snowland easier to play
  • More enemies in lavaland
  • Pets do now poop and you have to clean it to get coins
  • You can now start a fresh game or continue your existing game (starting fresh will backup your current state)
  • You can now use mouse wheel to scroll through your weapons
  • Fixed a bug that game theme remained the same volume when adjusting volume in settings
  • Small other improvements

Have fun with the game!

Kind Regards

Casual Pixel Warrior Content Depot 1807241
