New years update

Hey guys,

I've just published an update that improves some things in the game.

Changes include:

Performance improvements

Made greenland and snowland easier to play

More enemies in lavaland

Pets do now poop and you have to clean it to get coins

You can now start a fresh game or continue your existing game (starting fresh will backup your current state)

You can now use mouse wheel to scroll through your weapons

Fixed a bug that game theme remained the same volume when adjusting volume in settings

Small other improvements

Have fun with the game!

Kind Regards