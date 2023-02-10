Hey everyone!

We’re back with a much much sweeter update! Were you getting tired of spending your hard earned coins on your Coromon’s cake addiction and wanted to bake one for yourself? Now you can with the Bake a Cake Update!

Highlights:

A new item called the Lux Kitchen! It can be found near the beach and lets you convert Fruits to any type of cake, including 7 new ones!

Physical Cake: Increase Attack and Defense stat by 1 stage.

Special Cake: Increase Sp.Attack and Sp.Defense stat by 1 stage.

Cleanse Cake: Cure any status problem.

HP+Attack Cake: Restore all [hp] and increase Attack stat by 1 stage.

HP+Sp.Attack Cake: (as above, but increasing Sp.Attack)

HP+Defense Cake: (as above, but increasing Defense)

HP+Sp.Defense Cake: (as above, but increasing Sp.Defense)

Plus the ability to change the Potential colors of a Coromon (e.g. make a Perfect Coromon look like a Potent one if you prefer that palette)

A setting which lets you enable Potential sparkles for when sending out your own Coromon

Some small UI updates & bugfixes

Happy Late New Year & Shine Bright!