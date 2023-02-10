- V.1.0.19 Skill Update:

Hi Travelers,

We just released version V.1.0.19. In this patch, we have made adjustments and optimizations to the 17 heroes in DLC1 who had their skills reset, including fixing the stability, performance, and passive skills of their abilities. We believe that many of the issues previously reported by the community will be resolved with this release, It's around 90% skill performance has been made in the patch.

We will continue to maintain the frequency of bug fixes and content updates in the coming weeks, such as translation Optimization and some unexpected crashes cases; And If you encounter any bugs or have suggestions while playing the new version, please feel free to leave a comment below or join our Discord channels. We will quickly look into them and try fixing them in future updates channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into them and try fixing them in future updates!

_**

**_

[Threnody]

Frost Spell: Added cast animation and sound effects for the skill, optimized the trajectory of the normal attack from previous versions, and increased the mana cost for each normal attack.

Frost Aura: Fixed the error in the description of the immune to frost skill.

Sealing Spell: Fixed the issue of the skill being ineffective.

Mana Overflow: Fixed the mistake in the type of damage increase.

Snow Mountain Witch: Optimized the immune to frost effect and fixed the error in the witchcraft attack that increased with level.

Witch Wisdom: Fixed the issue of the Wisdom Crystal not being obtainable.

Snow Witch Guardian: Optimized the skill's special effect to make it more noticeable.

[Najima]

Static Field: Fixed the issue of static field duration not being able to extend with level

Cosmic Rift: Optimized the skill performance to match its description text

Space-Time Rift: Fixed the issue of the percentage reduction of health being invalid

Bolt of premonition: Fixed the issue of inconsistency between skill effects and sound, fixed the issue of fan-shaped warning range being greater than damage range

Wisdom of the Stars: Fixed the issue of receiving 1 wisdom crystal every 7 days not having any effect

Blessing of the Stars: Fixed the issue of wishing for an item from the Star every 30 days not having any effect

[Galo Zahra]

GreatSword Sweep: Added skill release action, changed skill effect animation

Steel Physique: Adjusted and optimized BUFF effect

Heat Dissipation: Corrected the issue of heat dissipation duration not matching the skill description, - added heat dissipation BUFF effect

Iron Roar: Adjusted and optimized BUFF effect

Great Sword Master: Fixed the issue of increased damage type

[Astrid]

Long Spear Charge: New skill effect was added and fixed the issue of the knockback effect not working

Spinning Spear: Replaced the skill effect animation

Sweeping Strike: Fixed the skill animation, optimized the sense of hitting and optimized the taunt effect

Arm of Steel: Fixed the issue of inconsistent skill descriptions and actual bonus, and added skill display effects

Spearcarft Master: Fixed the issue that you must wear a long-handled weapon to get attributes, and added effects

Judgment Day: Fixed the issue of the skill carding monsters

Spearhead Shock: Optimized the skill action and effect position

LongSpear Dance: The weekly troop experience effect of this skill is temporarily invalid

[Princess Bellen]

Gale Slash: Optimized skill action and effect, enhanced the sense of hitting

Rampage: Fixed the issue of missing skill effect and fixed the issue of missing target type

Slanted Posture: Fixed the issue that the skill originally couldn't move and attack, replaced the Sideways BUFF effect and changed the block rate to dodge rate.

Slanted Counterattack: Changed block trigger to dodge trigger.

Blade Master: Optimized the skill performance to match its description text

[Tiqin]

Chaos Shockwave: Fixed the issue of not being able to continuously stun.

Lightning Interference: Fixed the incorrect BUFF effect.

Enhanced Potion: Fixed the issue of the healing effect being passive.

Inventory Medicine: Fixed the issue of the given resource item effect is invalid.

[Amira Zahra]



Song of Battle: Changed its BUFF effect, Deployment Symphony BUFF spirit 2 changed to 1

Dance of Sword: Optimized the skill performance to match its description text

Dance of Seduction: Increased the skill range to 800 (the range was too small at 300, requiring close proximity to the enemy, while Xihana is a ranged assassin).

[Tasha]

Ancient Crossbow: Fixed the issue with the trajectory of the previous shots, added a weapon model switch function, optimized the trajectory effect, and increased the number of bullets (from 6 to 7).

Stealth Combat: Fixed the issue of the skill not having any bonuses with level up, and fixed the issue of the skill having no CD and no mana cost.

Lying in Wait: Fixed the issue of invisibility not triggering the driver's waiting for the opportunity, and added the Waiting for Opportunity BUFF effect.

Scavenger: Fixed the issue of the increase in earnings after the battle victory of 35% having no effect.

Treasure Thief: Fixed the issue of being able to get a gift every 3 days with no effect.

[Lotus Kabir]

Golden Wave: Redesigned the skill to align with the original description of the skill.

Golden Shield: Replaced the skill effect with gold and fixed the issue where the shield state didn't have immunity control effects.

Golden Healing: Fixed the issue where it was unable to restore allies health.

Golden Judgment: Optimized the skill effect and adjusted the effect time.

Golden Balance: Redesigned the skill to align with the original description of the skill.

[Assel]

Hurricane Spiral: Greatly optimized the skill effect and added skill motion.

Arcane Blast: Redesigned the skill to align with the original description of the skill.

[Batu]

Recompose: Fixed the incorrect writing of the attribute field (changed from b_strength to b_muscle).

Battle Preparations: Changed the BUFF effect.

Battle Preparations: Changed the BUFF effect. War Trample: Added sound effects and fixed the numbers.

Wrestle: Added skill motion and sound effects, optimized skill effect.

Physical Training: Redesigned the skill to align with the original description of the skill.

[Goldie Kabir]

Gold Marker: Changed the coin to gold darts.

Gold Suppression: Fixed the issue of not being able to increase attack speed but increase 100% attack.

Battlefield Wealth: Changed the coin to gold darts, and increased the range from 275 to 1500.

Earning Gold with Gold: Fixed the issue of being able to receive a killing gold reward without learning the skill.

Earning Gold with Gold: Fixed the issue of being able to receive a killing gold reward without learning the skill. Lavish's Tricks: Redesigned the skill to align with the original description of the skill. Canceled the requirement of killing before teleportation.

Dazzling Gold: The trigger part was basically rewritten.

Battlefield Tax: Fixed the issue of being able to receive a killing gold reward without learning the skill.

Kabir Siblings: Fixed the issue of the attributes not being able to increase when both Jinzuche and Jinyu are on the field.

Golden Leaf Blade: Increased the range and added a knockback effect.

[Shahid]

Silent Smokescreen: Redesigned the skill to align with the original text description.

Specter Squad: The effect of reduced CD for Blade Fan has been fixed and increased the critical rate within the smoke.

Specter Squad: The effect of reduced CD for Blade Fan has been fixed and increased the critical rate within the smoke. Stun Strike: Optimized the skill performance to match its description text

Blade Fan: The effect is no longer accompanied by the appearance of ancient rotary darts.

Scorpion Hunting: Fixed the issue of bonus damage to enemies in a stun and bleeding state being ineffective.

Crisis Evasion: Fixed the issue of health reduction below 20%.

[Ya Ya]

Shredding Bite: Added skill action and effect animation icons.

Ashura Liberation: Optimized skill actions and effects, canceled the grab function, and extended the cooldown time by 2 seconds.

Assimilation & Devour: Fixed the issue of being able to devour buildings and fixed the issue of life not being able to stack multiple times.

Mutated Body: Every monster unit in the team will increase their own health by 3%.

Ruthless Monster: Fixed the issue of critical damage not increase with level.

Monster Friend: Fixed the issue of the formation attribute bonus being ineffective.

Monster Companion: Currently unable to increase the protagonist's health, considering how to dynamically increase the protagonist's health during battle.

If you meet bugs in the course of play, you can leave a comment below or join our Discord channels. We will quickly look into them and try fixing them in future updates channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into them and try fixing them in future updates!