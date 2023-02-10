DD#108 A Plot Twist

Hi everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary with some content that you may have previously unexpected.

So, here is what we get this week:

1, The development of the main story. (May have some minor spoilers)

So, someone invited you to meet him alone in an abandoned house, claiming he would tell you the truth. That certainly sounds fishy. Depending on whether you go alone, and your previous actions and choices, some dialogs and options may differ during this encounter. The conversation quickly became a disaster when another group came to interfere. You will learn what Aten Cultists took from the Grand Library and its anomalous effect by witnessing an unfortunate ally get a direct hit by it. The story will continue in the Branched Ancient Tomb where a signal is lost.

2, Potato

As one of the most consumed foods in the world, it's now added to the game. You can purchase them from stores and make your own dishes with them. Or smash them into flour and use them for some other purpose. They can also be used in alchemy.

3, More Interacts With a Succubus

In addition to having sex with Andarufira and getting murdered during the process with a cut scene, you now have more meaningful interactions with her. You can now send her gifts to improve your relationship with her, even though a better relationship still cannot stop her from killing when you try to lay with her. But, she may give you something in return. The Profane of Succubus may make your enemies suddenly fail in love with you and start to hit themselves rather than attack you.

Moreover, she may agree to teach you some spells if you have a very positive relationship with her.



Also, she is very kind to take away some of your money during the process. For the love of money is the root of all evil, according to the Bible.

4, Pray for Healing (or Other Weird Things)

The prayer skill in the faith system received some improvements. In addition to previously praying to show your devotion, you can now pray to receive healing and cleansing at the cost of devotion. The more devotion you have, the better the effects will be. Those two new prayers are accessible by most non-atheism beliefs by default. Fun fact, I came up with this idea when I was in the hospital, taking Intravenous therapies this week.

5, What About the Atheists?

Followers of Nihilism do not pray for healing, they pray for the end of the world. Striking fears against their enemies. The more devoted they are, the more vivid their doom speak would be. Thus, their devotion value in a Nihilism belief affects the chance of such an action's success.

Although there is no special prayer for Followers of Atheism Science belief. They can now gain devotion by crafting items as a source to gain their devotion.

6, Valentine’s Day Will Be a Good Day for a Discount.

The game will automatically detect your local system time and add a Valentine's Day vendor in the Bazaar to sell various themed items just like last year.

In addition to that, our game will participate this year's RPG Maker Feastive along with more than 300 other RPG Maker Games on Steam. (Our game is still the most unique one among them all, I guess. :D) The start date of the festive is coincidentally set on Valentine's Day. Thus, we will start the sale on that day.

I guess I may already be in the Valentine's Day mood. So, I decided to quickly sneak in something for someone special.



In all iterations of this game in our long history, there shall always be a certain Goddess.

That's for this week. You didn't expect all those mentioned above would happen this week, right? If someone does anticipate everything. Well, that's tough. I guess I will try again later. Anyway, Happy Valentine's Day!

Today's changelog:

############Content##############

[Faith]New belief: Una, The Goddess of Time

[Faith]New religious book: The Myth of the Goddess Hiding in Time

[The Grand Library]Added a copy of "The Myth of the Goddess Hiding in Time" on the Floor of Religion.

[Faith]The follower of the Science belief can now gain devotion by crafting items.