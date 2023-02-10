Hotfix Update 1.0.2.9716

Hello Seedlings!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

❌ Fix for crash if the player's family took part in annual dance events

❌ Fix for stock ordering not working when clicking with the mouse

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix