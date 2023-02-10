 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SALVATIONLAND update for 10 February 2023

Patch 0.9.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10523378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added grenade indicator to UI
  • Voice of the cafe worker at the "Gamsk - 1" level sounds is now more clear
  • Aligned the warning about starting a new game
  • Removed early access warning on first launch
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

Changed files in this update

SALVATIONLAND Content Depot 1807591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link