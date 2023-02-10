- Added grenade indicator to UI
- Voice of the cafe worker at the "Gamsk - 1" level sounds is now more clear
- Aligned the warning about starting a new game
- Removed early access warning on first launch
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 10 February 2023
Patch 0.9.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
